Intermittent lane closures begin on I-44, H. E. Bailey for road rehabilitation

A portion of I-44 and H. E. Bailey is closed to repair happening until spring of 2024.
By Cade Taylor and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If you’ve traveled on I-44 between Lawton and the Cyril exit Monday, you might have noticed some lane closures.

Those intermittent lane closures going eastbound and westbound on I-44 and H. E. Bailey Turnpike between State Highway 49 and Whitefield Road, which is east of Fletcher, began at 7 a.m. Monday.

According to the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, the closures will continue through spring 2024 in order to complete a $10 million pavement rehabilitation project.

They say closures will be no more than six miles at a time in either direction and that work will occur both during the day and night time.

They advise drivers to be cautious and look for workers in the area.

