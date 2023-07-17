Expert Connections
Intersection at Sheridan and Lee sees change in turning lanes

Road workers put drivers on notice as the signs and road markings are changed at Sheridan and...
Road workers put drivers on notice as the signs and road markings are changed at Sheridan and Lee to reflect the change.(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A heads up to Lawton drivers, a major change has been made to the turning lanes at Sheridan and Lee.

You may remember the southbound intersection having two left-turning lanes at Lee, but it’s been changed to just one turn lane, with the outside turn changed into a forward lane.

Crews were out at the intersection today to change the road markings and add a sign.

So, be mindful as you go to turn onto Lee.

