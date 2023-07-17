Intersection at Sheridan and Lee sees change in turning lanes

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A heads up to Lawton drivers, a major change has been made to the turning lanes at Sheridan and Lee.

You may remember the southbound intersection having two left-turning lanes at Lee, but it’s been changed to just one turn lane, with the outside turn changed into a forward lane.

Crews were out at the intersection today to change the road markings and add a sign.

So, be mindful as you go to turn onto Lee.

