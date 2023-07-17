Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lawton High School football team assists nursing home with landscaping

A Lawton nursing home is getting a much-needed lawn makeover thanks to the boys in red from Lawton High.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton nursing home is getting a much-needed lawn makeover thanks to the boys in red from Lawton High.

A little heat didn’t stop the LHS football team from heading to Cedar Crest Manor this morning to help them with a landscaping project. The nursing staff also held a cookout for the volunteers a small ‘thank you’ for their service today.

It’s more than just community service to Lawton High School Head Football Coach, Ryan Breeze, who says not only is this a perfect team-building exercise, but it’s going to help them lead by example in their adult life.

“We’re trying to develop some leadership and grow these guys not only as athletes and players, but we want them to be strong members of the community and grow up to be great men, great fathers, great husbands,” Breeze said. “This is an opportunity to give back and make someone else’s day.”

Breeze says the work they did today will transfer to the field in their upcoming season by honing their communication as well as improving their teamwork.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12-year-old Xavier Hennessee reeled in a 50 pound fish, just shy of a world record.
Lawton 12-year-old hooks massive fish, just shy of world record
Morning showers & thunderstorms with afternoon sunshine!
Morning showers & thunderstorms with afternoon sunshine! | 7/16AM
After a year of work and donations, Jackson County finally memorializes nine fallen officers...
Jackson County unveils First Responder Memorial
It was a bittersweet ceremony this afternoon on Fort Sill, as loved ones of the 2nd Battalion,...
Fort Sill holds ceremony to send off ‘Deep Strike’ into deployment
Scattered showers expected throughout the day, and another line of storms moves through tonight...
Scattered showers expected throughout the day, and another line of storms moves through tonight | 7/15 AM

Latest News

The two men were driving on Pendergraft Road and County Road 1210, just west of Newcastle, when...
Two men hospitalized after early morning ATV crash in Grady County
Today has been hot and surprise, surprise.. tomorrow will also be hot!
Tomorrow will be a hot & muggy day | 7/17PM
Road workers put drivers on notice as the signs and road markings are changed at Sheridan and...
Intersection at Sheridan and Lee sees change in turning lanes
PEAL hosting back to school event for LPS employee families
Professional Education Association of Lawton hosting back to school event for LPS employee families