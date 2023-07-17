Lawton High School football team assists nursing home with landscaping

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton nursing home is getting a much-needed lawn makeover thanks to the boys in red from Lawton High.

A little heat didn’t stop the LHS football team from heading to Cedar Crest Manor this morning to help them with a landscaping project. The nursing staff also held a cookout for the volunteers a small ‘thank you’ for their service today.

It’s more than just community service to Lawton High School Head Football Coach, Ryan Breeze, who says not only is this a perfect team-building exercise, but it’s going to help them lead by example in their adult life.

“We’re trying to develop some leadership and grow these guys not only as athletes and players, but we want them to be strong members of the community and grow up to be great men, great fathers, great husbands,” Breeze said. “This is an opportunity to give back and make someone else’s day.”

Breeze says the work they did today will transfer to the field in their upcoming season by honing their communication as well as improving their teamwork.

