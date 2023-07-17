Lawton roads ‘cracking’ under summer heat

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - You might have noticed new cracks and bumps in the road and some of those can be attributed to the high temperatures we’ve seen so far this summer.

City of Lawton Street and Traffic Control superintendent, Cliff Haggenmiller said temperatures don’t even have to be in the triple digits for it to happen.

“Typically when it’s 95 above, certainly when we get multiple days of hundreds,” he said. “Then we add a little bit of rain in there, we also start adding the expansion of the clay. Those are extreme pressure forces that break the streets.”

He said the expansion of the concrete can cause some of the rifts of bumps you may notice, and there’s not really a way to stop it.

”Construction designs have changed over the years,” Haggenmiller said. “They create stronger and stronger road segments, but ultimately, when it comes to mother nature -- she is above all and she will break whatever we can build.”

7News used a thermometer to determine asphalt temperatures, it read 153 degrees. With ground temperatures like these, it’s important to take the proper precautions before getting out on the road.

But Haggenmiller said , for now, most drivers shouldn’t worry about damaging your car.

”Some of the ones that we have around here are really not.. to where we’re concerned about affecting vehicles or causing damage to vehicles,” he said. “Obviously some of the older cars with older suspension on it may need realignment on it, but we’re typically talking 2 to 3 inches.”

He added crews are currently working to fix problem areas around the city, like Fort Sill Boulevard and Cache Road.

