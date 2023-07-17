Expert Connections
Professional Education Association of Lawton hosting back to school event for LPS employee families

By Cade Taylor
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Summer is almost over, which means the return to school is just around the corner, and in honor of that, the Professional Education Association of Lawton will be holding an event to celebrate LPS employees and their families.

7News spoke with Angela Baumann, the association president, and Sahona Littig-Albin, the acting secretary, about the event and what will be included.

The event will take place from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, at LETRA. It is free and open to attend for Lawton Public Schools employees and their families. All employees have to do is show up and show their school ID. Lunch will be provided at noon.

For more information, you can visit the Professional Education Association of Lawton’s Facebook page here.

