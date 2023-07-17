Southwest Bishop Road closed between 67th and 82nd streets for installation of new drainage pipes

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Southwest Bishop Road between 67th and 82nd streets will be closed while the City of Lawton’s Drainage Maintenance Division removes and installs new drainage pipes.

The road closed Monday, and it isn’t expected to reopen until August 11, weather permitting.

Local traffic will be the only traffic allowed through.

