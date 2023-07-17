THIS DAY IN OKLAHOMA HISTORY: In 1863, the Battle of Honey Springs takes place

OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - On this day in Oklahoma history, the battle of Honey Springs took place in 1863.

In total, there were more than 107 documented hostile encounters in Indian Territory and the Battle of Honey Springs was the largest and most important Civil War engagement in present-day Oklahoma, returning control of Indian Territory to Union forces.

Another significance of the battle is most members were Black and Native American.

The Oklahoma Historical Society will be hosting reenactments of the battle in early November at the historic site.

