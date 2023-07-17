Tomorrow will be a hot & muggy day | 7/17PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today has been hot and surprise, surprise.. tomorrow will also be hot! We’re looking at high temperatures ranging from 105 to 109 degrees. Plenty of sunshine on tap all day long with southwest winds at 15 to 25mph. Thankfully, gusts will be in the low 30s bringing some relief to the heat (a warm breeze but nonetheless). Will records be broken tomorrow? It’s a possibility and we’ll be close. Lawton’s record high for July 18th is 109° (set back in 2006) and I’m forecasting 107°. Wichita Falls record high for July 18th is 110° (set back in 2022) and I’m forecasting 109°. Heat indices will be up to 110 degrees so a heat advisory is in place for all counties tomorrow. It’s a possible that some counties could be upgraded to an excessive heat warning.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs ranging from 102° to 108°. Southwest winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the low 30s.

The mostly cloudy skies will keep high temperatures on Thursday in the upper 90s to low 100s. South winds at 10 to 15mph. A cold front will officially move into Texoma Thursday night. The cold front will bring cooler temperatures and rain chances back into the forecast starting Friday.

The bulk of the rain will hold off until Friday night as most of the day will stay dry. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies early on with a mix of sun and clouds later in the day. Highs in the low 90s area wide. Northeast winds at 10 to 15mph.

Showers and thunderstorms will move into Texoma while many are sleeping heading into Saturday morning. The weekend won’t be a washout but be mindful that we’ll see morning activity on Saturday. By the afternoon, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Light northeast winds at 5 to 15mph.

Sunday will be dry also seeing a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid 90s.

Have a great Tuesday! -LW

