Two men hospitalized after early morning ATV crash in Grady County

GRADY CO., Okla. (KSWO) - Two men are in the hospital tonight after crashing their ATV in Grady County.

A preliminary report by Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the men were driving on Pendergraft Road and County Road 1210, just west of Newcastle, when they crashed just after 6 a.m. Monday. Their vehicle rolled multiple times. The report goes on to say the wreck was caused due to the driver going at unsafe speeds when making a turn.

Both men were admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

