Two men hospitalized after early morning ATV crash in Grady County

The two men were driving on Pendergraft Road and County Road 1210, just west of Newcastle, when they crashed just after 6 a.m. Monday.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GRADY CO., Okla. (KSWO) - Two men are in the hospital tonight after crashing their ATV in Grady County.

A preliminary report by Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the men were driving on Pendergraft Road and County Road 1210, just west of Newcastle, when they crashed just after 6 a.m. Monday. Their vehicle rolled multiple times. The report goes on to say the wreck was caused due to the driver going at unsafe speeds when making a turn.

Both men were admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

