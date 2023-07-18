Expert Connections
Car chase in Carnegie ends with arrest and five charges of assasult and battery with a dangerous weapon

By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Carnegie man is behind bars after a wild police chase in Caddo County.

67-year-old Steven Eads is facing charges of endangering others while eluding police, and 5 charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Court documents say that on Sunday a Sheriff’s Deputy was on patrol when he clocked Ead’s truck going 95 miles per hour in a 45. And when the deputy tried pulling him over, that’s when things took a turn. Eads then allegedly led authorities on a chase at speeds upwards of 100 miles per hour.

During the chase, Eads allegedly stopped his truck multiple times, put his vehicle in reverse and hit the pursuing vehicles. In one instance, Ead’s truck hit a Carnegie Officer’s vehicle so badly, the patrol vehicle became undrivable.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol soon took the lead and disabled the truck with spike strips, and took custody of the vehicle.

Eads faces up to 55 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

