Chisholm Trail Heritage Center offering free activities for National Day of the Cowboy

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Every year the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center celebrates the National Day of the Cowboy with different free events for the community.

7News spoke with Edie Stewart, the Educational Instructor for the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, about the activities that’ll be offered and why it’s important to celebrate with the community annually.

National Day of the Cowboy festivities will happen from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center. It is free and open to the community.

Author Joe Brown will be reading excerpts from his novel, “A Cowboy’s Destiny,” there will be a demonstration from “The Wild Boys,” readings from local children’s book authors Marilyn Kay Pineda and Marilyn Kay Brooks, a children’s craft, a demonstration on the art of Chickasaw beading by Miss American Indian OSU 2023, and performances by Gaylon Blankenship and Missy Frye.

Additionally, guests will be able to enjoy both of the theaters, an interactive exhibit, and the Garis Gallery of the American West.

For more details, you can visit the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center’s Facebook page here.

