Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Chisholm Trail Heritage Center offering free activities for National Day of the Cowboy

By Cade Taylor
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Every year the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center celebrates the National Day of the Cowboy with different free events for the community.

7News spoke with Edie Stewart, the Educational Instructor for the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, about the activities that’ll be offered and why it’s important to celebrate with the community annually.

National Day of the Cowboy festivities will happen from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center. It is free and open to the community.

Author Joe Brown will be reading excerpts from his novel, “A Cowboy’s Destiny,” there will be a demonstration from “The Wild Boys,” readings from local children’s book authors Marilyn Kay Pineda and Marilyn Kay Brooks, a children’s craft, a demonstration on the art of Chickasaw beading by Miss American Indian OSU 2023, and performances by Gaylon Blankenship and Missy Frye.

Additionally, guests will be able to enjoy both of the theaters, an interactive exhibit, and the Garis Gallery of the American West.

For more details, you can visit the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center’s Facebook page here.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12-year-old Xavier Hennessee reeled in a 50 pound fish, just shy of a world record.
Lawton 12-year-old hooks massive fish, just shy of world record
Road workers put drivers on notice as the signs and road markings are changed at Sheridan and...
Intersection at Sheridan and Lee sees change in turning lanes
The two men were driving on Pendergraft Road and County Road 1210, just west of Newcastle, when...
Two men hospitalized after early morning ATV crash in Grady County
A local woman started Roxy, the rock snake when she painted the head, laid it out and posted...
Rock snake dubbed ‘Roxy’ has head stolen from Elmer Thomas Park
Members of the LHS football team spend Monday assisting with landscaping for Cedar Crest Manor.
Lawton High School football team assists nursing home with landscaping

Latest News

The Lawton Police Department executed a search warrant on the property Monday evening.
Lawton councilmember home searched; son arrested
A hot Wednesday on tap
A hot Wednesday on tap | 7/18PM
Antoine Manahan, 36
Lubbock murder suspect on the run in Northwest Texas
The city has released a statement reading that it has partnered with Ferguson Workshops to...
City of Duncan to begin replacing water meters in August