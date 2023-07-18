City of Duncan to begin replacing water meters in August

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Duncan is preparing to upgrade all water meters in the city.

The city has released a statement reading that it has partnered with Ferguson Workshops to begin the replacements starting in August 2023.

According to the statement, the upgrade will provide residents with a customer portal to monitor water usage, sign up for alerts, early leak detection and personalized water budgeting.

The city states that uniformed employees of Ferguson Waterworks as well as their subcontractors, Kamstrup and Second Sight Systems, are authorized to install new AMI water meters. These installations will take place from Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and take an estimated 20 minutes.

According to the press release, residents will receive a door tag seven to 10 days prior to installation in their area as well as one notifying them when it is complete. Residents do not have to be home during the process, but water will be shut off during the installation.

Anyone with a medical condition should call the City of Duncan at (580) 252-0250 to make arrangements.

