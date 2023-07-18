Crosby Park tenant still without central A/C

Expert Connections
We checked back in with one of the apartments' tenants who said nothing has changed.
By Destany Fuller
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Earlier this month, 7News reported on tenants of Lawton’s Crosby Park apartments who said they’ve been without air conditioning since late April.

With temperatures reaching triple digits, we checked back in with one of those tenants to see what’s changed.

”To be honest, absolutely nothing,” Tenant Brian Davis said.

He said, since we last spoke, his apartment is still hot. He was given two window units by apartment management. Now, he’s faced with another problem.

”One of my window units actually went out,” Davis shared. “I was told that the AC is getting fixed next week. Well I was told that last week so it should be getting fixed this week.”

But he said he’s tired of waiting.

”I’m just going to move. It’s been too long without AC. It’s been over a hundred degrees the past month and a half two months? It’s ridiculous,” he said. “The fact that the AC issue isn’t as urgent as the residents make it seem. So if they’re not moving with urgency, it’s just time for me to go.”

Oklawdot.org says landlords must provide air conditioning if it’s written into the lease, but 7News didn’t have the chance to review Davis’s lease. Tenants experiencing AC issues, have other options that include withholding rent payments or breaking the lease, but should consult with an attorney ahead of time.

Davis has continued to pay his rent, but said with temperatures inside his apartment reaching as high as 83 degrees, he doesn’t want to keep dealing with the heat.

”I’m just going to look for a new place at this point,” he said.

Davis added he still hasn’t been given a reason for why his air isn’t working. We reached out to Crosby Park Management, they declined to comment.

