Event aims to bring veteran benefit resources to tribal communities

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In a move to bring veteran benefit resources to more tribal communities, an event was held in Concho to help Native American veterans access the Pact Act.

This new law expands VA healthcare and benefits to veterans exposed to toxic substances.

Leaders from the native community support this outreach effort, such as the Lieutenant Governor of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes, Gilbert “Gib” Miles.

“We have seen cases where Indians don’t feel comfortable talking to certain groups of people and when you bring resources to them, in their own tribal lands, they feel more comfortable getting answers to questions that they may have had for many years,” said Miles

Heather Osborne, Management Analyst with the VA Medical Disability Management Officer, associated with the event, is also excited about this new initiative.

“In Tribal communities, the demographics are completely unique,” Osborne said. “These Veterans see a lot of different challenges in rural areas. Transportation may be an issue and there are barriers that we have to understand. We are here to help them get the benefits they are entitled to and deserve.”

Another tribal pact event will be held soon with Lawton IHS at the Apache Casino Event Center on July 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

