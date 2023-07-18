Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Event aims to bring veteran benefit resources to tribal communities

American Flag
American Flag(WABI)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In a move to bring veteran benefit resources to more tribal communities, an event was held in Concho to help Native American veterans access the Pact Act.

This new law expands VA healthcare and benefits to veterans exposed to toxic substances.

Leaders from the native community support this outreach effort, such as the Lieutenant Governor of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes, Gilbert “Gib” Miles.

“We have seen cases where Indians don’t feel comfortable talking to certain groups of people and when you bring resources to them, in their own tribal lands, they feel more comfortable getting answers to questions that they may have had for many years,” said Miles

Heather Osborne, Management Analyst with the VA Medical Disability Management Officer, associated with the event, is also excited about this new initiative.

“In Tribal communities, the demographics are completely unique,” Osborne said. “These Veterans see a lot of different challenges in rural areas. Transportation may be an issue and there are barriers that we have to understand. We are here to help them get the benefits they are entitled to and deserve.”

Another tribal pact event will be held soon with Lawton IHS at the Apache Casino Event Center on July 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12-year-old Xavier Hennessee reeled in a 50 pound fish, just shy of a world record.
Lawton 12-year-old hooks massive fish, just shy of world record
Morning showers & thunderstorms with afternoon sunshine!
Morning showers & thunderstorms with afternoon sunshine! | 7/16AM
After a year of work and donations, Jackson County finally memorializes nine fallen officers...
Jackson County unveils First Responder Memorial
It was a bittersweet ceremony this afternoon on Fort Sill, as loved ones of the 2nd Battalion,...
Fort Sill holds ceremony to send off ‘Deep Strike’ into deployment
Scattered showers expected throughout the day, and another line of storms moves through tonight...
Scattered showers expected throughout the day, and another line of storms moves through tonight | 7/15 AM

Latest News

A local woman started Roxy, the rock snake when she painted the head, laid it out and posted...
Rock snake dubbed ‘Roxy’ has head stolen from Elmer Thomas Park
OU-Texas Rivalry gets new name for final year in Big 12
The annual Boots and Badges Blood Drive was held Saturday. There, community members came...
Lawton Fire Department victorious following Boots and Badges Blood Drive that sees high community support
A LPS bus stays parked at the bus barn during the summer.
Bus driver recruitment amps up ahead of the first day of school