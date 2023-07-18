A hot Wednesday on tap | 7/18PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tonight is going to stay mostly clear under light southwest winds. Temperatures by daybreak tomorrow will fall into the upper 70s to low 80s.

The main weather story for Wednesday will be another hot day as the heat dome stays in control of the forecast for much of the southern half of the country. Highs will be in the triple digits for all locations under mostly sunny skies. Thankfully southwest winds will be sustained at 10 to 20mph and gusting into the upper 20s giving some breeze throughout the day. With the wind direction being out of the SW, it will bring somewhat drier air from west Texas keeping dewpoints in the 60s (not as muggy). Feels like temperatures for most of Texoma will be up to 110°.

Thursday will start off with mostly cloudy skies but we’ll see partly cloudy later in the day. Highs in the upper 90s to low 100s and light south winds.

A cold front will move into Texoma heading into Friday morning. There will be enough lift to help aid in thunderstorms along this front but rain chances look to stay confined to areas along/north of I-40. So most of SWOK & NTX will miss out on this opportunity.

Our rain chances aren’t a complete loss as areas in southwest Oklahoma could see some showers Friday night into Saturday morning. Unfortunately, the bad news about this potential, it does not look to be a promising as past weather data. I’m keeping coverage at isolated for now.

Friday will drop into the mid 90s under northeast winds at 10 to 15mph and partly cloudy skies. Saturday will be slightly cooler with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Skies will be mostly sunny all day long with light northeast winds.

Temperatures will gradually warm back up starting Sunday with highs in the mid 90s. Near average (98° for middle July standards) but slightly below by a few degrees. Skies on Sunday will also be mostly sunny and a light south wind.

Have a great Wednesday! -LW

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.