Lawton councilmember home searched; son arrested
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Monday, the Lawton Police Department executed a search warrant on the home of Ward 7 Councilwoman Onreka Johnson.
A press release from the City of Lawton said the search warrant was the direct result of Johnson’s son leading undercover agents to the councilwoman’s home to purchase Fentanyl pills.
The city states that nothing was found in the home and the individual was arrested and booked into the Comanche County Detention Center on charges including Controlled Dangerous Substance and Aggravated Trafficking of Fentanyl.
Councilwoman Johnson responded to the incident with the following statement:
The city says this is an ongoing investigation as the Lawton Police Department will release more details at a later time.
