Lawton councilmember home searched; son arrested

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Monday, the Lawton Police Department executed a search warrant on the home of Ward 7 Councilwoman Onreka Johnson.

A press release from the City of Lawton said the search warrant was the direct result of Johnson’s son leading undercover agents to the councilwoman’s home to purchase Fentanyl pills.

The city states that nothing was found in the home and the individual was arrested and booked into the Comanche County Detention Center on charges including Controlled Dangerous Substance and Aggravated Trafficking of Fentanyl.

Councilwoman Johnson responded to the incident with the following statement:

“The incident occurred in front of my property and regrettably my son Malik was arrested,” said Councilwoman Johnson. “I am deeply saddened that my son has made choices that are contrary to his upbringing. As a mother, I am still there for my son in the same way I remain committed to my constituents. We do all we can to raise our children to be productive citizens, however we are all ultimately responsible for our own decisions. I applaud the Lawton Police Department for working diligently to rid our streets of drugs and the individuals distributing them.”

The city says this is an ongoing investigation as the Lawton Police Department will release more details at a later time.

