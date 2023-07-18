Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lawton Fire Department victorious following Boots and Badges Blood Drive that sees high community support

The annual Boots and Badges Blood Drive was held Saturday. There, community members came...
The annual Boots and Badges Blood Drive was held Saturday. There, community members came together to donate blood, each participant donating in support of either the Lawton Police Department or the Lawton Fire Department.(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County’s first responders went head to head over the weekend for a good cause.

The annual Boots and Badges Blood Drive was held Saturday. There, community members came together to donate blood, each participant donating in support of either the Lawton Police Department or the Lawton Fire Department.

It was a close competition, but with a lead of 13 votes, the Lawton Fire Department came out on top of the friendly competition. But it’s local patients who are the real winners of the competition, with police reporting that the Oklahoma Blood Institute will be able to help as many as 243 patients with the amount of blood donated.

We’d like to extend our congratulations to the Fire Department for the win and to the community for coming out for a good cause.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12-year-old Xavier Hennessee reeled in a 50 pound fish, just shy of a world record.
Lawton 12-year-old hooks massive fish, just shy of world record
Morning showers & thunderstorms with afternoon sunshine!
Morning showers & thunderstorms with afternoon sunshine! | 7/16AM
After a year of work and donations, Jackson County finally memorializes nine fallen officers...
Jackson County unveils First Responder Memorial
It was a bittersweet ceremony this afternoon on Fort Sill, as loved ones of the 2nd Battalion,...
Fort Sill holds ceremony to send off ‘Deep Strike’ into deployment
Scattered showers expected throughout the day, and another line of storms moves through tonight...
Scattered showers expected throughout the day, and another line of storms moves through tonight | 7/15 AM

Latest News

A local woman started Roxy, the rock snake when she painted the head, laid it out and posted...
Rock snake dubbed ‘Roxy’ has head stolen from Elmer Thomas Park
OU-Texas Rivalry gets new name for final year in Big 12
American Flag
Event aims to bring veteran benefit resources to tribal communities
A LPS bus stays parked at the bus barn during the summer.
Bus driver recruitment amps up ahead of the first day of school