Lawton Fire Department victorious following Boots and Badges Blood Drive that sees high community support

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County’s first responders went head to head over the weekend for a good cause.

The annual Boots and Badges Blood Drive was held Saturday. There, community members came together to donate blood, each participant donating in support of either the Lawton Police Department or the Lawton Fire Department.

It was a close competition, but with a lead of 13 votes, the Lawton Fire Department came out on top of the friendly competition. But it’s local patients who are the real winners of the competition, with police reporting that the Oklahoma Blood Institute will be able to help as many as 243 patients with the amount of blood donated.

We’d like to extend our congratulations to the Fire Department for the win and to the community for coming out for a good cause.

