Local Elvis memorabilia collector to host showcase in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Elvis Presley fans across Texoma will have the chance to save on traveling to see authentic Elvis memorabilia on August 19.

“I feel closer to my hero. He changed my life, music changed my life. He was the person who opened that door for me,” said Lyndell Morris.

Morris has been collecting Elvis Presley memorabilia since 2015 and plans to share his passion by hosting a showcase of the items he’s collected throughout the years.

“Luckily and fortunately I have authentic items that I could easily share with people, and I love to share things. Some people are private collectors, very private. I’m not. I do not mind sharing my items or my artifacts, and I just wanted to share it for other people to see,” said Morris.

According to Morris, Elvis has some of the most forged artifacts, so making sure everything is authentic is very important.

“The thing is, you have to be knowledgeable in what you buy. You have to know what is real and what isn’t. The internet is somewhat a reliable tool, but that can also be deceiving. You have to know someone who knows what they’re dealing with,” said Morris.

But Morris’ goal is about more than showing off objects, it’s about keeping a legacy alive.

“Someone like Elvis changed our world. He broke barriers that had not been broken. And I feel like someone that’s made such an impact, and still impacting people like me 50-something years after their passing that that’s the least we could do,” said Morris.

You can find more information about the event here.

