LPD hosts Lunch and Learn to help teach citizens how to stay safe from scams

The “Lunch and Learn” event was held at the historic Mattie Beal Home. There, attendees learned about various scams and what to look out for.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today, the Lawton Police Department met with community members to teach people how to stay safe from scams.

The “Lunch and Learn” event was held at the historic Mattie Beal Home. There, attendees learned about various scams and what to look out for, from door-to-door scammers to panhandlers.

Police say knowing how to identify these crimes is vital as anyone could be a victim if they aren’t careful.

”We don’t like showing up to victims’ homes and telling them ‘Hey you’ve been the victim of a crime,’ so with information passed along to our community, our citizens, they can go home and use that information so they don’t become the victim of a crime,” said LPD Public Information Officer, Sgt. Chris Blessing.

As far as door-to-door salesmen go, Blessing says they’re required to have their door-to-door vendors license, but if you have any concerns about them he suggests giving them a call at the Police Department to help make the process worry-free.

