Lubbock murder suspect on the run in Northwest Texas

Antoine Manahan, 36
Antoine Manahan, 36(Lubbock Police Department)
By Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KSWO) - A murder suspect is on the run in Northwest Texas.

This is according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department stating that 36-year-old Antoine Manahan is wanted in connection with a homicide that took place in East Lubbock.

The report states that Lubbock police responded to the 1900 block of East Auburn Street on July 11 at 12:06 p.m. for reports of shots fired. There they found 45-year-old Chad Reed deceased inside the home.

Police say it is believed that, while the suspect is no longer in Lubbock, he remains in the region. The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Line at (806) 741-1000.

