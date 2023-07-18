Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Man accused of killing and dismembering wife shot and killed by police

An arrest warrant was issued for Tony Roy on Monday.
An arrest warrant was issued for Tony Roy on Monday.(Gray News, file)
By Brianna Owczarzak and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - A Burton man who was accused of killing and dismembering his wife was shot and killed by police.

The Burton Police Department responded to Kings Lane Apartments for a welfare check about 7:20 p.m. Saturday.

Police were given information that a woman was dead inside the apartment, Burton Police Chief Brian Ross said.

Upon arrival, officers found garbage bags that contained human body parts inside the bathtub of the apartment, Ross said.

After an investigation, police determined 44-year-old Tony Roy killed his wife, 41-year-old Shauna Roy, and then dismembered her body, Ross said, adding Tony Roy placed her body parts in garbage bags and left them in the apartment.

An arrest warrant was issued for Tony Roy on Monday.

Michigan State Police attempted to arrest Tony Roy in Detroit on that warrant during a traffic stop at 11:40 p.m. Monday, but he met officers with a firearm, Ross said.

Michigan State Police said Tony Roy pointed the gun at himself and then at a female passenger who was in the car with him. As he pointed the gun toward the passenger, he was shot by multiple troopers, the state police said.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger suffered minor injuries from glass fragments, authorities said.

The officer-involved shooting is being investigated by the Detroit Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12-year-old Xavier Hennessee reeled in a 50 pound fish, just shy of a world record.
Lawton 12-year-old hooks massive fish, just shy of world record
Road workers put drivers on notice as the signs and road markings are changed at Sheridan and...
Intersection at Sheridan and Lee sees change in turning lanes
The two men were driving on Pendergraft Road and County Road 1210, just west of Newcastle, when...
Two men hospitalized after early morning ATV crash in Grady County
Members of the LHS football team spend Monday assisting with landscaping for Cedar Crest Manor.
Lawton High School football team assists nursing home with landscaping
Illustration by James R. O'Neil
THIS DAY IN OKLAHOMA HISTORY: In 1863, the Battle of Honey Springs takes place

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas....
Trump says he’s ‘target’ of DOJ probe into efforts to undo 2020 election
FILE - Marilyn Manson attends the 9th annual "Home for the Holidays" benefit concert in Los...
Marilyn Manson to plead no contest to blowing his nose on videographer
Logan Gordy (left) and Trista Cheeks (right)
Engaged Georgia firefighters hospitalized after fire engine rolls over in on-duty crash
Day breaks over downtown Phoenix, Monday, July 17, 2023. Phoenix is set to break its own record...
Day and night, Phoenix has sweltered from heat that will break a record for American cities
LNL: Trump says DOJ sent him a "target" letter - clipped version