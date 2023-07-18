Medical experts advise caution as heat related illness cases rise

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With temperatures reaching well into the 100′s, health experts are warning the community as they see a rise in heat related illness cases.

Heat related illnesses, such as heat stroke and exhaustion, are typically caused by not drinking enough fluids and electrolytes such as water and certain sports drinks.

EMS Manager at Comanche County Memorial Hospital Jordan Long says that as summer starts to reach it’s peak, citizens need to be aware of when they start to feel ill in the heat.

“You wanna look out for is staying outside for long amounts of time in the warm weather, humidity,” Long said.

“You wanna make sure you have plenty of water with you and sunscreen and stay cool.”

Signs of a heated related illness can be anything from nausea, vomiting and dizziness to even fainting and not sweating.

If you find yourself experiencing any of these symptoms while out in the heat this summer, you’re advised to sit down in the shade and drink water. If you don’t start to feel better within 30 minutes, you’re advised to call 911.

