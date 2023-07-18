Near record breaking heat today and tomorrow | 7/18 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Today is going to be a hot one out there. Morning temperatures will start in the mid-70s with mostly clear skies. Winds will be strong throughout the at 15 to 25 mph and gusting up to 30 mph. Our forecasted high for Lawton today is 107 degrees. The record of 109 degrees is reachable, but at this point, I believe we will stay just shy of that record. The record appears to be a bit more reachable down in Wichita Falls as it is forecasted for 109 degrees and the record is 110 degrees. Regardless of if we reach the record temperatures, it is going to be hot out there today. Be sure to drink lots of water and practice good heat safety to avoid heat exhaustion. Tomorrow will be a similar story with afternoon highs once again reaching 107 degrees here in Lawton.

A cool down will begin on Thursday where our highs will only reach the low 100s with partly cloudy skies. A cold front will roll through early Friday morning bringing cooler northern winds to the region, which will drop temperatures back into the low 90s. With this front, rain chances will also return to the region. Models have only been showing isolated rain chances, so I am not worried about a washout this weekend, but it may be a good idea to throw the umbrella in the back of your car just in case. Rain chances will be possible at any point Friday or Saturday.

Rain chances will clear by the end of the weekend, and we should have mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-90s on Sunday. After the brief cooldown into the 90s, we will return to the triple digits on Monday.

Have a great Tuesday! - Alex Searl

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.