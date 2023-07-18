Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

PARK JONES REALTY: Lawton homes see average price drop this week

Park Jones Realtors send out this weeks numbers regarding the Lawton market.
Park Jones Realtors send out this weeks numbers regarding the Lawton market.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Park Jones Realtors say there are 288 homes currently listed for sale in Lawton with an average asking price of more than $237,000, representing about a $6,000 drop from last week’s numbers.

They’ve also been on the market for an average of 89 days.

These numbers still show a big difference from the yearly average.

Park Jones says in the last 12 months, homes were being listed for an average of about $178,000, selling for around $2,000 less than the list price and they’ve been on the market for an average of 36 days.

Citing a study by Redfin, Park Jones says homebuyers have 28% fewer homes to choose from compared to before the pandemic caused chaos in the housing market.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12-year-old Xavier Hennessee reeled in a 50 pound fish, just shy of a world record.
Lawton 12-year-old hooks massive fish, just shy of world record
The Lawton Police Department executed a search warrant on the property Monday evening.
Lawton councilmember home searched; son arrested
Antoine Manahan, 36
Lubbock murder suspect on the run in Northwest Texas
Road workers put drivers on notice as the signs and road markings are changed at Sheridan and...
Intersection at Sheridan and Lee sees change in turning lanes
The two men were driving on Pendergraft Road and County Road 1210, just west of Newcastle, when...
Two men hospitalized after early morning ATV crash in Grady County

Latest News

A Local creamery is celebrating National Ice Cream Day
Local Business celebrates “National Ice Cream Day”
The Small Business Administration will be offering disaster assistance to Oklahomans impacted...
Small Business Administration offering disaster assistance
Front door window shattered at the Target in Lawton. Submitted by Victoria C.
Lawton business owner surveys storm damage to property
Kiowa County voters have access to early voting in the proposed special sales tax.
Kiowa County voters head to polls for special sales tax election