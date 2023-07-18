PARK JONES REALTY: Lawton homes see average price drop this week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Park Jones Realtors say there are 288 homes currently listed for sale in Lawton with an average asking price of more than $237,000, representing about a $6,000 drop from last week’s numbers.

They’ve also been on the market for an average of 89 days.

These numbers still show a big difference from the yearly average.

Park Jones says in the last 12 months, homes were being listed for an average of about $178,000, selling for around $2,000 less than the list price and they’ve been on the market for an average of 36 days.

Citing a study by Redfin, Park Jones says homebuyers have 28% fewer homes to choose from compared to before the pandemic caused chaos in the housing market.

