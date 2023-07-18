Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Pod of 55 pilot whales die after being stranded on a beach

Officials say a pod of 55 pilot whales died after being stranded on a beach in Scotland. (Source: Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme/ LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — A pod of 55 pilot whales have died after they were found washed ashore on a beach in Scotland in the worst mass whale stranding in the area, marine experts said Monday.

Marine rescuers, the coast guard and police were called to Traigh Mhor beach on the Isle of Lewis in northwest Scotland after receiving reports that dozens of the mammals were in difficulty there early Sunday.

The British Divers Marine Life Rescue found that only 15 of the whales — a mixture of adults and calves — were still alive, and attempted to refloat two of the more active animals that were low down in the water.

But by Sunday afternoon rescue teams decided that the remaining whales should be euthanized on welfare grounds, after considering the shallow beach, rough wave conditions and how long the whales had been out of the water.

The charity said the whole pod may have followed a female whale onto the beach when she had problems giving birth.

“Pilot whales are notorious for their strong social bonds, so often when one whale gets into difficulty and strands, the rest follow,” it said in a statement. “A sad outcome for this pod and obviously not the outcome we were all hoping for.”

Experts will begin carrying out post-mortem work Monday to determine what caused the whales’ death.

Andrew Brownlow, from the Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme, said that would be a “monumental task.”

“In terms of the number of casualty animals, this is the biggest one we’ve had,” he told the BBC.

Experts will take samples and data from some of the whales, and the bodies will be taken to a landfill site and buried after the post-mortem is complete, he added.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12-year-old Xavier Hennessee reeled in a 50 pound fish, just shy of a world record.
Lawton 12-year-old hooks massive fish, just shy of world record
Road workers put drivers on notice as the signs and road markings are changed at Sheridan and...
Intersection at Sheridan and Lee sees change in turning lanes
The two men were driving on Pendergraft Road and County Road 1210, just west of Newcastle, when...
Two men hospitalized after early morning ATV crash in Grady County
A local woman started Roxy, the rock snake when she painted the head, laid it out and posted...
Rock snake dubbed ‘Roxy’ has head stolen from Elmer Thomas Park
Members of the LHS football team spend Monday assisting with landscaping for Cedar Crest Manor.
Lawton High School football team assists nursing home with landscaping

Latest News

Yardley Makefield Marine Rescue leaving the Yardley Boat Ramp along N. River Road heading down...
Effort to find 2 children lost in a Pennsylvania flash flood may soon pivot to an underwater search
FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the Vivatech show in Paris, France, Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Facebook parent Meta makes public its ChatGPT rival LLaMA
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Michigan charges 16 fake electors for Donald Trump with election law and forgery felonies
Antoine Manahan, 36
Lubbock murder suspect on the run in Northwest Texas
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 1996, file photo, rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration...
Las Vegas police search home in connection to Tupac Shakur’s killing