Rock snake dubbed ‘Roxy’ has head stolen from Elmer Thomas Park

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - No one likes running into snakes on their summer walks, but one snake in particular at Elmer Thomas Park has brought joy to many people for its creativity.

A local woman started Roxy, the rock snake when she painted the head, laid it out and posted about it on social media.

It took off from there. People from all across town painted their own rocks to add to the body of the snake.

Unfortunately, someone stole Roxy’s head in a mean-spirited prank, leaving behind a note saying “Ate by a prairie dog.”

“I was a little disappointed, because I spent time putting everything together, and people seemed to really like it, and then somebody just took it and kind of made it a joke,” said the creator of Roxy, Haley Stanley. “I’m hoping somebody just brings it back, but if they don’t, they don’t. I’m not too worried about it.”

Stanley says she doesn’t have any plans on replacing the head but encourages anyone who wants to step up to do so and give Roxy a face again.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.