Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Rock snake dubbed ‘Roxy’ has head stolen from Elmer Thomas Park

Unfortunately, someone stole Roxy’s head in a mean-spirited prank, leaving behind a note saying “Ate by a Prairie dog.”
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - No one likes running into snakes on their summer walks, but one snake in particular at Elmer Thomas Park has brought joy to many people for its creativity.

A local woman started Roxy, the rock snake when she painted the head, laid it out and posted about it on social media.

It took off from there. People from all across town painted their own rocks to add to the body of the snake.

Unfortunately, someone stole Roxy’s head in a mean-spirited prank, leaving behind a note saying “Ate by a prairie dog.”

“I was a little disappointed, because I spent time putting everything together, and people seemed to really like it, and then somebody just took it and kind of made it a joke,” said the creator of Roxy, Haley Stanley. “I’m hoping somebody just brings it back, but if they don’t, they don’t. I’m not too worried about it.”

Stanley says she doesn’t have any plans on replacing the head but encourages anyone who wants to step up to do so and give Roxy a face again.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12-year-old Xavier Hennessee reeled in a 50 pound fish, just shy of a world record.
Lawton 12-year-old hooks massive fish, just shy of world record
Morning showers & thunderstorms with afternoon sunshine!
Morning showers & thunderstorms with afternoon sunshine! | 7/16AM
After a year of work and donations, Jackson County finally memorializes nine fallen officers...
Jackson County unveils First Responder Memorial
It was a bittersweet ceremony this afternoon on Fort Sill, as loved ones of the 2nd Battalion,...
Fort Sill holds ceremony to send off ‘Deep Strike’ into deployment
Scattered showers expected throughout the day, and another line of storms moves through tonight...
Scattered showers expected throughout the day, and another line of storms moves through tonight | 7/15 AM

Latest News

OU-Texas Rivalry gets new name for final year in Big 12
American Flag
Event aims to bring veteran benefit resources to tribal communities
The annual Boots and Badges Blood Drive was held Saturday. There, community members came...
Lawton Fire Department victorious following Boots and Badges Blood Drive that sees high community support
A LPS bus stays parked at the bus barn during the summer.
Bus driver recruitment amps up ahead of the first day of school