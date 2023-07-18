Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Young boy killed by 3-year-old child driving golf cart, troopers say

Florida authorities say a 7-year-old boy was killed by a 3-year-old driving a golf cart.
Florida authorities say a 7-year-old boy was killed by a 3-year-old driving a golf cart.(Ratchapoom Anupongpan via Canva | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in Florida say a child has died after he was hit by a golf cart.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 7-year-old was killed in Lee County on Monday after a 3-year-old boy was driving the cart at a home on Orange River Boulevard.

Troopers said as the child approached a curve near the home, he ended up hitting the 7-year-old boy who was standing in the front yard.

The 7-year-old was critically injured and was taken to a hospital, but he was pronounced deceased after arrival.

Authorities did not immediately identify the children involved.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12-year-old Xavier Hennessee reeled in a 50 pound fish, just shy of a world record.
Lawton 12-year-old hooks massive fish, just shy of world record
Road workers put drivers on notice as the signs and road markings are changed at Sheridan and...
Intersection at Sheridan and Lee sees change in turning lanes
The two men were driving on Pendergraft Road and County Road 1210, just west of Newcastle, when...
Two men hospitalized after early morning ATV crash in Grady County
A local woman started Roxy, the rock snake when she painted the head, laid it out and posted...
Rock snake dubbed ‘Roxy’ has head stolen from Elmer Thomas Park
Members of the LHS football team spend Monday assisting with landscaping for Cedar Crest Manor.
Lawton High School football team assists nursing home with landscaping

Latest News

Day breaks over downtown Phoenix, Monday, July 17, 2023. Phoenix is set to break its own record...
Phoenix hits at least 110 for 19th straight day, breaking U.S. city records in worldwide heat wave
FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the Vivatech show in Paris, France, Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Facebook parent Meta makes public its ChatGPT rival LLaMA
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Michigan charges 16 fake electors for Donald Trump with election law and forgery felonies
Student loan payments set to resume for the first time in three years
Student loan payments set to resume for the first time in three years
Student loan payments set to resume for the first time in three years