Another hot summer day in Texoma, but relief is on the horizon after today | 7/19 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! A copy and paste of the weather yesterday is what we can expect today here in Texoma. Morning temperatures will begin in the mid-70s, and afternoon highs will climb between 105 to 110 degrees for a majority in Texoma. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day with southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph.

A cool-down will begin as soon as tomorrow with a cold front moving into the region. It will stall somewhere in Texoma during the day tomorrow, so high temperatures are still expected to reach the low triple digits. Skies will be partly cloudy as a result of that cold front with winds shifting from south to north at 5 to 15 mph.

Friday morning will be the beginning of isolated chances for rain in the region. A 10 percent chance for rain is placed on both Friday and Saturday, which means I expect the majority of the area to remain dry, but some of us could see an isolated shower/storm or two. Rain chances on Friday appear most likely in southwest Oklahoma. This rain is associated with that cold front that will move through the area on Thursday and Friday, and this will result in a cooler weekend. High temperatures on Friday and Saturday are only in the low 90s.

Sunday through Tuesday will be a return to triple-digit temperatures across the area with rain chances fading as well.

Have a great Wednesday! - Alex Searl

