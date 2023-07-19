Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Another hot summer day in Texoma, but relief is on the horizon after today | 7/19 AM

Hot temperatures once again today, but a cold front moves in tomorrow.
By Alex Searl
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! A copy and paste of the weather yesterday is what we can expect today here in Texoma. Morning temperatures will begin in the mid-70s, and afternoon highs will climb between 105 to 110 degrees for a majority in Texoma. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day with southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph.

A cool-down will begin as soon as tomorrow with a cold front moving into the region. It will stall somewhere in Texoma during the day tomorrow, so high temperatures are still expected to reach the low triple digits. Skies will be partly cloudy as a result of that cold front with winds shifting from south to north at 5 to 15 mph.

Friday morning will be the beginning of isolated chances for rain in the region. A 10 percent chance for rain is placed on both Friday and Saturday, which means I expect the majority of the area to remain dry, but some of us could see an isolated shower/storm or two. Rain chances on Friday appear most likely in southwest Oklahoma. This rain is associated with that cold front that will move through the area on Thursday and Friday, and this will result in a cooler weekend. High temperatures on Friday and Saturday are only in the low 90s.

Sunday through Tuesday will be a return to triple-digit temperatures across the area with rain chances fading as well.

Have a great Wednesday! - Alex Searl

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawton Police Department executed a search warrant on the property Monday evening.
Lawton councilmember home searched; son arrested
Antoine Manahan, 36
Lubbock murder suspect on the run in Northwest Texas
12-year-old Xavier Hennessee reeled in a 50 pound fish, just shy of a world record.
Lawton 12-year-old hooks massive fish, just shy of world record
A local woman started Roxy, the rock snake when she painted the head, laid it out and posted...
Rock snake dubbed ‘Roxy’ has head stolen from Elmer Thomas Park
We checked back in with one of the apartments' tenants who said nothing has changed.
Crosby Park tenant still without central A/C

Latest News

Another hot summer day in Texoma, but relief is on the horizon after today | 7/19 AM
Another hot summer day in Texoma, but relief is on the horizon after today | 7/19 AM
A hot Wednesday on tap
A hot Wednesday on tap | 7/18PM
A hot Wednesday on tap
A hot Wednesday on tap | 7/18PM
Near record breaking heat today and tomorrow | 7/18 AM
Near record breaking heat today and tomorrow | 7/18 AM