Authorities looking for Elgin man on accusations of sexual assault

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma is seeking help from the public in locating the whereabouts of an Elgin man.

Bennie McCurtain is accused of sexually assaulting a young child.

Per official documents, McCurtain is accused of committing the crime multiple times in 2015.

If you have any information on his location or come in contact with him you’re encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at (580) 355-4636.

