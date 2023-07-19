Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Authorities looking for Elgin man on accusations of sexual assault

Bennie McCurtain
Bennie McCurtain(KSWO)
By Cade Taylor and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma is seeking help from the public in locating the whereabouts of an Elgin man.

Bennie McCurtain is accused of sexually assaulting a young child.

Per official documents, McCurtain is accused of committing the crime multiple times in 2015.

If you have any information on his location or come in contact with him you’re encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at (580) 355-4636.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawton Police Department executed a search warrant on the property Monday evening.
Lawton councilmember home searched; son arrested
Antoine Manahan, 36
Lubbock murder suspect on the run in Northwest Texas
Matina Davis is charged with a misdemeanor count of false reporting of a crime.
Lawton woman charged after falsely reporting councilwoman for harassment
Robert Galindo, accused of stealing from Lawton Public Schools to pay for drugs, has been...
Lawton man in custody after reportedly stealing equipment from Lawton Public Schools to sell for drugs
67-year-old Steven Eads is facing charges of endangering others while eluding police, and 5...
Car chase in Carnegie ends with arrest and five charges of assasult and battery with a dangerous weapon

Latest News

Jason Ferguson is introduced as the incoming commander for the Reynolds Army Health Clinic.
Reynolds Army Health Clinic sees leadership change
The heat is still the main weather story of today with air temperatures in the triple digits...
A cold front moves in tomorrow and stalls | 7/19PM
Another hot summer day in Texoma, but relief is on the horizon after today | 7/19 AM
Another hot summer day in Texoma, but relief is on the horizon after today | 7/19 AM
Robert Galindo, accused of stealing from Lawton Public Schools to pay for drugs, has been...
Lawton man in custody after reportedly stealing equipment from Lawton Public Schools to sell for drugs