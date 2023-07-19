A cold front moves in tomorrow and stalls | 7/19PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The heat is still the main weather story of today with air temperatures in the triple digits for almost all locations. The dewpoints aren’t as high but feels like temperatures are about 5 to 10 degrees above the air temperature. This evening will stay mostly sunny with temperatures only dropping into the upper 80s to low 90s by 10 this evening. Overnight, clouds are going to build and we’ll start your Thursday off with mostly cloudy conditions. Morning temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s and light south winds.

We’ll see some cloud cover stick around into part of the afternoon but it should be enough sunshine to heat high temperatures into the low 100s for many cities/towns. South winds will shift to the north at 10 to 15mph. The wind shift is thanks to a cold front is going to move in (a little head schedule of the original Thursday night into Friday timeframe).

We will see a low chance for showers and thunderstorms as far south of the Red River but the bulk of the rain over the next few days will stay north of I-40 and mostly confined to northern Oklahoma.

Cooler and drier air will start to filter in Friday morning. With the stalled front, expected high temperatures to vary during the afternoon. Highs to the north will be in the low 80s. Altus, Lawton and Duncan will see highs in the low 90s while counties in north Texas will see highs in the upper 90s to low 100s. Northeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 20s.

The weekend should stay dry with both days seeing mostly sunny skies. Highs will stay slightly cooler on Saturday with many in the upper 80s to low 90s. Light northeast winds. Sunday will be warm with highs in the upper 90s and light south winds.

A ridge of high pressure starts building east and as a result temperatures will heat up into the triple digits with higher heat indices through the beginning to middle of next week.

Have a great Thursday! -LW

