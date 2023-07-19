COMANCHE HAPPENINGS: Chairman Mark Woommavovah discusses recent and upcoming events

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche Nation Chairman, Mark Woommavovah joins 7News to discuss the recent happenings within the Comanche Nation.

Recently, the Comanche Nation held its 70th Annual Homecoming Celebration in Walters. The event, which took place this past weekend, honored veterans. Each day of the event, they honored one veteran and one elder. It also included a dance contest for tribal members.

The tribe also adopted a road outside of the Comanche Nation Headquarters. Madische Road will now be kept by the Comanche Nation as the road leads to their headquarters including maintaining trash and mowing on the road.

There will be a Comanche Nation Fair taking place at the Comanche Nation Headquarters the weekend of September 29. The theme for the festival will be ‘Spirit of the Buffalo Rising Again.’ The tribe is expecting the festival to be bigger than last year’s, which saw over 100,000 people. The festival, which will include booths and vendors, is open to the public.

The Comanche Nation Summer Youth Program will be wrapping up on July 29. The program has 90 youths involved, showing them the importance of money management as well as granting them jobs and paychecks.

The chairman recently participated in the Senior Games. The event is a multi-sport event that one can qualify for at the state level. Woommavovah qualified in the 5K road race and placed 12 out of 77 representing Oklahoma and the Comanche Nation.

