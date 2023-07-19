Duncan Boots and Badges sees donors give blood while pitting firefighters against police for most donations

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There was a battle between Duncan’s Fire and Police Departments Wednesday at the Simmons Center and that battle was bloody.

Wednesday was the annual Boots and Badges blood drive for Duncan, where a friendly competition pits blood donors to pick their favorite, the firemen or police. Both departments have been hard at work trying to get their friends, family, and the community to come out and donate.

While donors were incentivized, with things like t-shirts and free admission into amusement parks, it was more than just a friendly competition, because those donations could help save a life during a time when OBI doesn’t receive a lot of blood donors.

“The fire department and the police department really step up in the summer months whenever we’re short on blood donations,” Account Consultant for Our Blood Institute, Darby Baggs, said. “They really help us bring in these donors, so it’s a little bit of bragging rights they get a little plaque for whoever wins. It’s just a competition, whoever brings in the most donors wins that year, our goal this year is 85.”

As of 4:20 Wednesday afternoon, they’ve had a total of 66 donors, 26 who sided with the police, and 40 for the fire department.

