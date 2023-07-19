Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Duncan Boots and Badges sees donors give blood while pitting firefighters against police for most donations

Wednesday was the annual Boots and Badges blood drive for Duncan, where a friendly competition pits blood donors to pick their favorite, the firemen or police.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There was a battle between Duncan’s Fire and Police Departments Wednesday at the Simmons Center and that battle was bloody.

Wednesday was the annual Boots and Badges blood drive for Duncan, where a friendly competition pits blood donors to pick their favorite, the firemen or police. Both departments have been hard at work trying to get their friends, family, and the community to come out and donate.

While donors were incentivized, with things like t-shirts and free admission into amusement parks, it was more than just a friendly competition, because those donations could help save a life during a time when OBI doesn’t receive a lot of blood donors.

“The fire department and the police department really step up in the summer months whenever we’re short on blood donations,” Account Consultant for Our Blood Institute, Darby Baggs, said. “They really help us bring in these donors, so it’s a little bit of bragging rights they get a little plaque for whoever wins. It’s just a competition, whoever brings in the most donors wins that year, our goal this year is 85.”

As of 4:20 Wednesday afternoon, they’ve had a total of 66 donors, 26 who sided with the police, and 40 for the fire department.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawton Police Department executed a search warrant on the property Monday evening.
Lawton councilmember home searched; son arrested
Matina Davis is charged with a misdemeanor count of false reporting of a crime.
Lawton woman charged after falsely reporting councilwoman for harassment
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Robert Galindo, accused of stealing from Lawton Public Schools to pay for drugs, has been...
Lawton man in custody after reportedly stealing equipment from Lawton Public Schools to sell for drugs
Antoine Manahan, 36
Lubbock murder suspect on the run in Northwest Texas

Latest News

Both residents and officials say this problem has been going on for most of this month, and...
Jefferson County residents deal with discolored water
According to a Lawton Police Case Report, police were tipped off that Malik Redding was...
LPD releases more information on fentanyl trafficking arrest
Virginia Aid and Haley Wilson discussing upcoming events on Fort Sill.
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Fires Center of Excellence Assumption of Command Ceremony
Jason Ferguson is introduced as the incoming commander for the Reynolds Army Health Clinic.
Reynolds Army Health Clinic sees leadership change