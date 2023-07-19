Expert Connections
Jefferson County residents deal with discolored water

Both residents and officials say this problem has been going on for most of this month, and it's not the first time.
By Destany Fuller
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - “I’ve tried talking to them and I think it’s like talking to a brick wall.”

That’s just one Ryan resident’s feelings on trying to get this problem solved. Edmond Fonvergne said the town has seen discolored water for most of this month, and that this happens at least once a year.

”Lately it’s been really bad, this whole month it’s been brown. This is the best it’s been,” he said. “My wife says she can smell the water other than that, other than being brown, it’s just funky to take a bath in.”

But Ryan officials say their hands are tied.

”It happens every year. There’s nothing that we can do to remove it, treat it, we’ve contacted DEQ to reiterate that it’s safe,” Town Administrator Michelle Mello said.

She added that the town gets their water from Waurika. In a press release on July 13, city officials said the discoloration is due to high levels of Manganese and Iron.

Waurika’s City Manager explained why this is happening.

”We do currently have a consent order with DEQ which outlines what we are not in compliance with,” City Manager Kyote Dunn said. “That’s things like our PTHM’s and stuff like that. We are aware that the water that our plant is producing is not meeting certain testing standards.”

Dunn said the city pulls its water from the bottom of Waurika Lake, and Wednesday he asked the Army Corps of Engineers to raise where the city’s water is coming from to help correct the problem.

In the meantime, he wants citizens of Jefferson County to know their concerns aren’t falling on deaf ears.

”We see the frustration. We’re working on it, we’re not trying to pretend that there’s not an issue. It is gonna take some time, and that’s just kind of where we’re at,” Dunn said.

He also said the city was recently awarded $4.98 million in grants to build a new water plant. In the meantime, anyone in the town of Ryan can visit City Hall for bottled water if they need it.

