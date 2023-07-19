Expert Connections
Lawton man in custody after reportedly stealing equipment from Lawton Public Schools to sell for drugs

Robert Galindo, accused of stealing from Lawton Public Schools to pay for drugs, has been...
Robert Galindo, accused of stealing from Lawton Public Schools to pay for drugs, has been arrested.(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man accused of stealing from Lawton Public Schools to pay for drugs has been arrested.

According to court documents, Robert Galindo stole several tools and a truck. He reportedly tried to sell some of the tools online with investigators saying the stolen items had “LPS” labels on them.

When speaking with police, court documents allege Galindo admitted to the thefts, and he reportedly also admitted to being a sex offender.

His charges include two counts of second-degree burglary, failure to register as a sex offender and knowingly concealing stolen property.

He’s being held on a $100,000 bond.

