Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lawton woman charged after falsely reporting councilwoman for harassment

Matina Davis is charged with a misdemeanor count of false reporting of a crime.
Matina Davis is charged with a misdemeanor count of false reporting of a crime.(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton woman is charged with falsely accusing Ward 7 Councilwoman Onreka Johnson of harassment.

Matina Davis is charged with a misdemeanor count of false reporting of a crime.

According to court documents, she reached out to police in January, accusing Johnson of harassing and intimidating her, but investigators say Davis knew her statements were false as she said them.

She is scheduled to appear in court in September.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12-year-old Xavier Hennessee reeled in a 50 pound fish, just shy of a world record.
Lawton 12-year-old hooks massive fish, just shy of world record
The Lawton Police Department executed a search warrant on the property Monday evening.
Lawton councilmember home searched; son arrested
Antoine Manahan, 36
Lubbock murder suspect on the run in Northwest Texas
Road workers put drivers on notice as the signs and road markings are changed at Sheridan and...
Intersection at Sheridan and Lee sees change in turning lanes
The two men were driving on Pendergraft Road and County Road 1210, just west of Newcastle, when...
Two men hospitalized after early morning ATV crash in Grady County

Latest News

A special election was called to fill a vacant seat left by John Michael Montgomery.
Special election to be held to fill vacant Senate District 32 seat
Chairman Mark Woommavovah discusses recent and upcoming events
COMANCHE HAPPENINGS: Chairman Mark Woommavovah discusses recent and upcoming events
We checked back in with one of the apartments' tenants who said nothing has changed.
Crosby Park tenant still without central A/C
Heat-waves over Comanche County Memorial Hospital
Medical experts advise caution as heat related illness cases rise