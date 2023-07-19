Lawton woman charged after falsely reporting councilwoman for harassment

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton woman is charged with falsely accusing Ward 7 Councilwoman Onreka Johnson of harassment.

Matina Davis is charged with a misdemeanor count of false reporting of a crime.

According to court documents, she reached out to police in January, accusing Johnson of harassing and intimidating her, but investigators say Davis knew her statements were false as she said them.

She is scheduled to appear in court in September.

