LPD releases more information on fentanyl trafficking arrest

According to a Lawton Police Case Report, police were tipped off that Malik Redding was...
According to a Lawton Police Case Report, police were tipped off that Malik Redding was planning to sell approximately 1,000 pills containing fentanyl Monday night.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We’re learning more details in the arrest of the son of a Lawton city councilwoman.

According to a Lawton Police Case Report, police were tipped off that Malik Redding was planning to sell approximately 1,000 pills containing fentanyl Monday night.

When police arrived at the home in southwest Lawton, Redding tried to take off but was quickly arrested, according to the case report. Officers would later find two handguns, one of which was loaded.

The report states officers would go on to find 1,248 fentanyl pills in total, and more than $4,000 in cash in their investigation, according to case reports.

Redding and his girlfriend, identified as Nxacia Cooper, were both booked into jail on charges of aggravated trafficking in fentanyl, among other charges.

