Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Powerball jackpot reaches $1 billion for Wednesday drawing

Nobody won Monday night's estimated $900 million Powerball jackpot. (Source: Associated Press)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Who wants to be a billionaire?

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is estimated to be $1 billion after no one matched all the numbers in Monday night’s drawing

If you’d rather get a lump-sum cash payment, it’s about $517 million.

This is only the 7th time in U.S. history that a lottery jackpot has reached at least $1 billion.

Your chance of winning the jackpot is one in 292.2 million, according to the Powerball website.

The largest Powerball prize was $2 billion, which was won by a California man in November.

Monday’s winning numbers were 5, 8, 9, 17, 41 and red Powerball 21.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawton Police Department executed a search warrant on the property Monday evening.
Lawton councilmember home searched; son arrested
Antoine Manahan, 36
Lubbock murder suspect on the run in Northwest Texas
Matina Davis is charged with a misdemeanor count of false reporting of a crime.
Lawton woman charged after falsely reporting councilwoman for harassment
Robert Galindo, accused of stealing from Lawton Public Schools to pay for drugs, has been...
Lawton man in custody after reportedly stealing equipment from Lawton Public Schools to sell for drugs
67-year-old Steven Eads is facing charges of endangering others while eluding police, and 5...
Car chase in Carnegie ends with arrest and five charges of assasult and battery with a dangerous weapon

Latest News

Florida animal rescuers say a mother dog and her eight puppies were found abandoned at a...
‘Absolutely deplorable’: 8 puppies found abandoned with their mother at construction site
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women Lilac...
Federal judge nixes Donald Trump’s bid to move hush-money criminal case, keeping it in state court
The heat is still the main weather story of today with air temperatures in the triple digits...
A cold front moves in tomorrow and stalls | 7/19PM
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma