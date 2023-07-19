Reynolds Army Health Clinic sees leadership change

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - The Reynolds Army Health Clinic, on Fort Sill, changed leadership Wednesday morning.

It happened at the Old Post Quadrangle.

Colonel Daniel Bridon passed the unit colors over to incoming commander, Colonel Jason Ferguson.

While Colonel Ferguson has an extensive background in military medicine, bringing him to stations all across the country and beyond, this is his first time in Oklahoma.

“This is our first time at Fort Sill. We drove in from Newport Rhode Island at the end of June. So there was a bit of a switch as far as temperature and weather, but it’s been great,” Ferguson said. “A day like this is something, that when you start your career in the Army, you almost can’t even imagine it happening. It’s a very rare gift to be able to command and to be a part of a great unit like this, it’s a privilege.”

