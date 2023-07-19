Expert Connections
Special election to be held to fill vacant Senate District 32 seat

A special election was called to fill a vacant seat left by John Michael Montgomery.
A special election was called to fill a vacant seat left by John Michael Montgomery.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A special election will be held to fill the vacant seat in Senate District 32 that was held by John Michael Montgomery.

Montgomery recently resigned from his seat in the Oklahoma State Senate to take a position as the President and CEO of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce. That announcement was made this afternoon by Governor Kevin Stitt.

The filing period for candidates is set for Monday, July 31st, Tuesday, August 1 and Wednesday, August 2. The special primary election will be held on Tuesday, October 10. If a special primary election is not necessary, the special general election will be held on Tuesday, December 12.

You can contact the state election board or the Comanche County Election Board for more information about the election or candidate filing.

