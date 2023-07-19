Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Fires Center of Excellence Assumption of Command Ceremony

By Cade Taylor
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill has various events coming up, from an assumption of command to the 58th ACS birthday celebration.

7News spoke with Virginia Aid about what the community can expect and how they can get involved with the activities.

Beginning at 8 a.m. on Thursday, July 20, the Fires Center of Excellence will hold an Assumption of Command Ceremony on the Old Post Quadrangle. It is free and open to the public. There will be no seats, only standing room. If you can’t attend in person, the ceremony will be available to watch via livestream on the official Fort Sill Facebook page here.

From 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday, July 21, the Fort Sill Army Community Services (ACS) will host a 58th birthday celebration at the Welcome Center. Activities include bounce houses, a dunk tank, games, refreshments, and a K9 team exhibition. It is free and open to the community.

Attendees will also be able to meet Big Deuce & Short Round, the only battalion-level live mascots authorized in the Army. The two occur in multiple ceremonial events on Fort Sill, such as command changes, promotions, community outreach, retirements, and re-enlistments.

Last but certainly not least, Fort Sill will have a Dog Days of Summer Run/Walk at 7 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, at Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area. Registration for the event costs $35 and includes a medal, bib, one collapsible dog bowl, and a limited-edition t-shirt.

For more information on Fort Sill’s upcoming events, you can call (580) 442-5300 or click here.

