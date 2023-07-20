Expert Connections
City of Waurika to begin replacing sidewalks Monday

The project will involve replacing more than 1,400 feet of sidewalks spanning from main street...
The project will involve replacing more than 1,400 feet of sidewalks spanning from main street to pine street, and more than 400 feet of sidewalks south of East D Ave.(KSWO)
By Cade Taylor and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WAURIKA, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Waurika is about to enact the first phase in its sidewalk project to enhance safety and accessibility within the community for pedestrians.

According to a social media post, the construction is scheduled to begin on Monday, July 24, and is expected to be completed as soon as possible barring any severe weather. The project will involve replacing more than 1,400 feet of sidewalks spanning from main street to pine street, and more than 400 feet of sidewalks south of East D Ave.

During construction, there could be an increase in traffic disruptions.

The city urges the community to be cautious in the area and avoid using sidewalks during the construction period.

