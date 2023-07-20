Comanche County facing rising STD rates

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - New statistics from the Oklahoma Health Department rank Comanche County first and second in the state for chlamydia and gonorrhea case numbers.

Comanche County’s STD rates have been above the state average for several years now and are only continuing to grow.

Many assumed lockdown, and social distancing policies would put a dent in the issue, but unfortunately, Comanche County’s state rank only shot up.

“With the pandemic, we had to prioritize and respond to the crisis, and that’s what we did. That could have affected our testing that could have affected people staying at home and not getting tested,” said Comanche County Nurse Coordinator Tiffany Dennis.

As the threat of COVID decreases, staff at the Comanche County Health Department now face another roadblock, the taboo of sexual health.

“We don’t want to put a stigma around it. We want you to make the choice to be healthy and to get screened. Even if you feel like you are at risk come in. We will see anybody and we enjoy seeing our clients and educating them,” said Dennis.

Doctors recommend people with more than one sexual partner should get tested once every three months, and for those unable to pay or travel for treatment, the department has a solution.

Walk-ins, free treatment, and mobile clinics are all part of the county’s plan to provide accessible health care to those in need.

“We are doing our best to make those numbers come down. Most of our time, a lot of our time goes into STD prevention, education, testing, and treatment. I mean we spend a lot of time on it,” said Dennis.

Though the future of sexual health in the county is unknown, Nurse Coordinator Tiffany Dennis says she hopes to see statistics moving in the next five years.

“I’m hoping down. We are working hard on thinking of ways we can reach these high-risk populations and individuals. Just hoping we can get those numbers going down soon,” said Dennis.

Doctors urge all locals to visit the Comanche County Health Department to maintain their sexual health and help stop the spread.

