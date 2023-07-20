Expert Connections
FEMA disaster aid request from Governor Stitt approved

Federal funding available to those impacted by severe weather
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt’s request for federal disaster aid has officially been approved for 19 Oklahoma counties.

Comanche, Cotton, Stephens, Jefferson, and several other counties can all now receive FEMA assistance related to last month’s devastating storms. The funding will go towards various areas like debris removal, utility repairs and other expenses in recovering from the storms.

This joins the existing Small Business Administration disaster declaration, which is providing low-interest loans for Oklahoma homeowners, renters and business owners.

You view the full list of counties eligible for aid here.

