Lawton Police Department seeks help locating missing person

By Cade Taylor and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is seeking help from the community in locating a missing person.

According to an LPD post via social media, John Pacheco has been missing since July 12th.

The 41-year-old is 5-foot-10, 210 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you know any details about the whereabouts of Pacheco, you’re encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (580) 581-3552.

