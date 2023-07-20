Lawton Police Department seeks help locating missing person

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is seeking help from the community in locating a missing person.

According to an LPD post via social media, John Pacheco has been missing since July 12th.

The 41-year-old is 5-foot-10, 210 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you know any details about the whereabouts of Pacheco, you’re encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (580) 581-3552.

