Pet of The Week

New study finds teen suicide rates dropped during COVID-19 school shutdowns

FILE - Researchers with the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston published the...
FILE - Researchers with the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston published the study Wednesday in the journal JAMA Network Open.(WGAL via CNN Newsource, file)
By WGAL Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(CNN) - A new study found rates of teen suicide and suicide attempts were at their lowest when schools were shut down during the pandemic.

Researchers with the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston published the study Wednesday in the journal JAMA Network Open.

Data was analyzed from more than 73,000 emergency department visits and hospitalizations between 2016 and 2021.

Teen suicidality incidents include those of self-harm, suicidal thoughts and suicide attempts.

The authors found the number of incidents increased nationally between 2016 and 2019, but they fell when school systems were basically shut down across the country in 2020.

When classes returned in 2021 the rate not only rebounded, it increased beyond what was expected.

Researchers believe interventions during the peak months of April and October could help protect against seasonal increases.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, contact the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, or dial 911 in case of emergency.

