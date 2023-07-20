Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Police horse pays tribute to fallen officer at gravesite

The horse is seen bowing over the headstone, which is covered with American flags and flowers.
The horse is seen bowing over the headstone, which is covered with American flags and flowers.(Metro Nashville Police Department)
By Chuck Morris and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A police horse in Tennessee honored a fallen officer at her gravesite this week, and the special moment was captured on camera.

Wednesday marked 19 years since Metro Nashville Police Officer Christy Jo Dedman died in the line of duty on July 19, 2004. She was helping a car on the side of Interstate 40 when she was hit by a tractor-trailer.

Metro Police Officer Christy Jo Dedman was killed in the line of duty when she was struck by a...
Metro Police Officer Christy Jo Dedman was killed in the line of duty when she was struck by a tractor trailer on I-40 while helping a motorist on July 19, 2004.(Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro Nashville police posted a picture of one of its Mounted Patrol horses paying tribute to Dedman at her gravesite.

The horse is seen bowing over the headstone, which is covered with American flags and flowers.

“As we honor the ultimate sacrifice that Officer Dedman made, we ask everyone to remember to slow down and move over when you see emergency personnel on the side of the road,” police said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Robert Galindo, accused of stealing from Lawton Public Schools to pay for drugs, has been...
Lawton man in custody after reportedly stealing equipment from Lawton Public Schools to sell for drugs
Matina Davis is charged with a misdemeanor count of false reporting of a crime.
Lawton woman charged after falsely reporting councilwoman for harassment
The Lawton Police Department executed a search warrant on the property Monday evening.
Lawton councilmember home searched; son arrested
According to a Lawton Police Case Report, police were tipped off that Malik Redding was...
LPD releases more information on fentanyl trafficking arrest

Latest News

UPDATED CAPTION: A group of tourists stand near a border station at Panmunjom in the...
US says North Korea has not responded to attempts to discuss American soldier who ran across border
Rhonda Jewell left the baby in the car for at least five hours, police said.
10-month-old left in hot car dies, caregiver arrested
The woman appeared before a Miami-Dade County judge Wednesday following her arrest on charges...
Mother tried to hire a hitman to kill her 3-year-old son, police say
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
The wait is over as Powerball finally has a winner for its jackpot worth over $1 billion