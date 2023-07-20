Rain chances return to Texoma early tomorrow morning | 7/20 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Today will be the beginning of a weather pattern shift for the weekend. While temperatures will still reach the triple-digits today, a cold front will slowly move through the area over the next 24 hours. As a result of this cold front, skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day today with winds shifting from south to north at 5 to 15 mph.

In the early hours of tomorrow morning (between 2 to 6 AM) storm chances will return to the area. In terms of coverage, we expect most of Texoma to remain completely dry. Storm coverage will be focused in central and northern Oklahoma, but it could come as far south as the I-40 corridor. These storms’ primary hazards will be strong winds and large hail. They will move out by the mid-morning hours, then we are expecting a fairly dry day ahead. Skies will remain partly cloudy during the day, but temperatures will drop as a result of that cold front into the lower 90s.

Saturday temperatures will continue to stay on the cooler end with afternoon highs only staying in the lower 90s. There will be another chance for isolated showers on Saturday morning, but once again I anticipate the majority of Texoma to remain dry. Skies will be more clear on Saturday with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Sunday will warm up back into the upper 90s.

A weather pattern shift will happen once again during the early parts of next week where an upper-level ridge will build over Texoma. This ridge will act to keep the area mostly dry during next week with temperatures returning to the triple-digits as well.

Have a great Thursday! - Alex Searl

