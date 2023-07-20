Expert Connections
Rose Hill Church of Christ hosting back-to-school giveaway for Comanche County children

By Cade Taylor
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Rose Hill Church of Christ will be hosting a back-to-school giveaway for children in Comanche County.

7News spoke with Brittany Martin, a church member, about what community members can expect from the giveaway.

The back-to-school giveaway will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, at the Rose Hill Church of Christ and is free for all Comanche County school-age children.

They’ll be giving away a $50 shoe voucher that can be redeemed at The Shoe Department, free sports physicals by local physicians, backpacks full of school supplies provided by the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club, free haircuts provided by Jus Flex Barbershop, and hotdogs.

Those looking to receive a shoe voucher need to be recipients of either SNAP, WIC, CHIP, TANF, or SSI and must bring proof of coverage. The coupon is also on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For more information, you can visit the Rose Hill Church of Christ Facebook page here.

