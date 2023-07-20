Thunder extend Mark Daigneault

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Future of the OKC Thunder is bright, and their head coach is getting rewarded for the teams success.

Sam Presti announced today that they have signed a extension for Mark Daigneault, after he came in second last season for coach of the year, after leading the Thunder to the play-in tournament with a win over the Pelicans.

The terms of the deal have not been announced.

