Thunder extend Mark Daigneault
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Future of the OKC Thunder is bright, and their head coach is getting rewarded for the teams success.
Sam Presti announced today that they have signed a extension for Mark Daigneault, after he came in second last season for coach of the year, after leading the Thunder to the play-in tournament with a win over the Pelicans.
The terms of the deal have not been announced.
