Pet of The Week

Thunder extend Mark Daigneault

Local podcast host previews the NBA Draft
Local podcast host previews the NBA Draft(AP)
By James Wicks
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Future of the OKC Thunder is bright, and their head coach is getting rewarded for the teams success.

Sam Presti announced today that they have signed a extension for Mark Daigneault, after he came in second last season for coach of the year, after leading the Thunder to the play-in tournament with a win over the Pelicans.

The terms of the deal have not been announced.

