Wicked low rain chances and cooler weather over the next couple of days | 7/20PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Todays cold front has moved in more at an angle compared to moving more horizontally to the Red River. We are seeing the wind shift for places like Altus, Chickasha, Lawton and Frederick. Regardless of where the front is now, it will completely move into all locations early tomorrow morning (shortly after sunrise). Winds will shift to the north by daybreak tomorrow and increase to 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 20s. Skies will stay mostly cloudy through daybreak. I expect that the bulk of the precipitation will miss our area with the highest chance for rain staying confined to northern Oklahoma.

While Friday will start under mostly cloudy skies we’ll see partly cloudy skies throughout the day with a spread in high temperatures. Altus and Lawton will see highs in the low 90s, upper 80s for Duncan and the mid 90s for Wichita Falls. Northeast winds at 10 to 15mph.

A weak disturbance is going to try and move into our area late Friday into Saturday morning which could bring elevated storms. Most short-term models have the rain dissipating as it moves into our far southwestern counties. I’m not overly concerned about this complex becoming widespread but I do have low rain chances for the time being.

Decreasing clouds with ample sunshine into Saturday afternoon. Highs will remain in the low 90s for most but some along highway-81 and I-40 could see in the upper 80s. Light northeast winds at 5 to 15mph. Plenty of sunshine on tap for Sunday with highs soaring back to near average (the upper 90s). Thankfully it won’t be that muggy this weekend as dewpoints will stay in the lower 60s.

High pressure settles in and takes control of the forecast and temperatures start to heat back up again. Triple digit high temperatures for all locations starting Monday and lasting through the end of next week with no rain, south winds and a lots of sunshine.

Have a great Thursday! -LW

